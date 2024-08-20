Jaylen Brown, Jason Kidd Discuss Bringing The XChange to Oakland: 'Unifying and Revitalizing'
On Aug. 1, Jaylen Brown launched Boston XChange. It's a nonprofit initiative to generate $5 billion in generational wealth in communities of color.
"By supporting underinvested creators, we're working to close the billion-dollar racial wealth gap in Massachusetts," said Brown.
The 2024 Eastern Conference and NBA Finals MVP, who wants this to "be part of my legacy while I'm here in Boston," plans on investing millions of dollars into Boston XChange to give more people a fair chance at living their dreams, uplifting the community for all.
The cities that have shaped the Marietta, Georgia native aren't limited to where he stars now, and the ones needing initiatives like The XChange stretch nationwide.
That's why the former University of California Berkeley student-athlete, who took a masters-level course in the school's cultural studies of sport in education program, is teaming with Jason Kidd to bring The XChange to Oakland.
The two partnered with Oakstop, a prominent community anchor organization, to actualize their goal.
The Oakland XChange launched in downtown Oakland, making good use of Oakstop's four active buildings, which total 65,000 square feet, and its network of mission-aligned partner organizations.
Oakstop's nonprofit, The Oakstop Effect, serves creatives and diverse business owners with culturally relevant technical assistance, a supportive network of entrepreneurs, and access to capital to anchor small businesses in a post-pandemic economy.
"Place-based strategies are important for unifying and revitalizing underserved communities," said Trevor Parham, Founder of Oakstop. "Our lived experiences inform market insights and social solutions that help foster sustainable economic development. I'm proud of Oakstop's track record for community-led social impact and our synergy with the Boston XChange."
The Boston XChange and Oakland XChange are also collaborating with local universities to enhance business education for participants and integrate university resources into the XChange locations, creating pipelines for investment and innovation.
The Boston XChange works with partners like MIT's Martin Trust Center, Harvard Business School, and Roxbury Community College. The Oakland XChange is teaming up with UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business and Stanford's Graduate School of Business.
"True systemic change requires collaboration, shared vision, and collective impact. By working with community partners, thought leaders, and cultural influencers, our goal is to cultivate a powerful network of support and innovation," said Brown.
"The racial wealth gap is not limited to Boston— It's a national issue, affecting Oakland and cities throughout the country, revealing how some groups are better positioned to make critical investments in their futures that benefit their families and communities," voiced Kidd.
As an Oakland native, the Basketball Hall of Famer and Mavericks head coach has also made significant philanthropic contributions to his hometown, including funding the Willie Keyes Recreation Center in West Oakland.
The XChange will celebrate innovation through local activations and engaging community programs, beginning with the XCelerate Oakland conference on Aug. 30. It will take place at Oakstop's California Ballroom and feature more than 25 highly respected leaders in technology and culture, including MC Hammer, Erik Moore of Base Ventures, Lisha Bell of PayPal Ventures, and Brian Tippens of Cisco.
Tickets for the XCelerate Oakland conference and applications for Oakstop's Entrepreneur Ecosystems Program are available at bxchange.org/xchange.
