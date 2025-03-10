James Harden's Statement on Kawhi Leonard's Game-Winner in Clippers-Kings
The LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings finished up a thrilling overtime matchup on Sunday night, as the Clippers fought for a 111-110 win in front of the Intuit Dome crowd.
The Clippers were led by James Harden with 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 11 assists on 10-19 shooting from the field, but the hero of the night was his star teammate, Kawhi Leonard. The six-time NBA All-Star dropped just 17 points on 7-19 shooting but added to his career highlight reel with an insane buzzer-beating game-winner to lift LA to a huge win.
Leonard drained his game-winner over nearly the entire Kings' defense, stepping up when it mattered most despite having an underwhelming game. Following the game, Harden spoke on Leonard's buzzer-beater and late-game confidence despite having a poor shooting night.
"Big time players make big time plays," Harden said. "He’s done it throughout his entire career. He struggled, but when the time is needed, he steps up and makes a big time shot… The confidence don’t change. Because he puts the work in. For him to step up and hit a game-winner shows the confidence and type of player he is."
Leonard was once argued to be the best player in the league as a two-time NBA Finals MVP, and while he does not dominate the game like he used to, moments like this are a reminder of what he is capable of.
Leonard and Harden are a very dangerous and talented duo, and the two veterans can certainly make noise in the postseason if they continue to stay healthy and perform like they did on Sunday.
