Biggest Winners and Losers From the Clippers' Free Agency So Far

The Los Angeles Clippers have pivoted in a new direction after they agreed to send Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors. This decision comes months after they traded James Harden and Ivica Zubac.

The post-Kawhi Leonard era is in full swing as the Clippers aim to retool their roster. So far, they haven't signed any external free agents. John Collins signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistonsö and Bogdan Bogdanovic signed with the Houston Rockets.

However, there are still players who have and haven't benefited from LA's free agency.

Biggest Winners: Young Frontcourt Pieces

So far, the Clippers haven't made a single addition to the frontcourt in free agency. They drafted 6'11" forward Baba Miller and 6'10" forward Narcisse Ngoy in the second round, but neither player is expected to be an instant producer right away. In fact, Ngoy is expected to spend next season playing for Auburn.

The biggest winners so far have been Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Isaiah Jackson. Niederhauser began receiving more playing time after the Zubac trade, averaging around 17 minutes per game. He had multiple double-digit scoring efforts and 16 blocks during that stretch.

On March 8th, he suffered a torn ligament in his right foot, ending his season. With Brook Lopez being the only other center on the roster, expect Niederhauser to receive more playing time in his second season.

Jackson ultimately received more minutes as a result of the Niederhauser injury. He recorded a block in 11 of his last 12 regular-season games and averaged five rebounds per game in March. Jackson is only 24, and he should be a key piece of this rebuilding team.

Biggest Loser: Bennedict Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin is a restricted free agent this offseason, and the Clippers would be wise to let him walk. LA's new starting backcourt of Darius Garland and Keaton Wagler is offense-heavy. With the addition of Gradey Dick and LA re-signing Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders, the Clippers have enough offensive production.

LA needs more of a defensive presence, and Mathurin doesn't fit that criteria. He had an up-and-down tenure with the Clippers, but he should receive a better opportunity elsewhere. LA should use that money to get a wing or some frontcourt help.

Another possible loser of this free agency period is Kris Dunn. With all the veterans out the door, Dunn is now the second-oldest player on the roster. His defensive ability in the backcourt was incredibly valuable last season, but with the Clippers attempting to rebuild, his time in LA could be short. The Clippers could move him to a contender.