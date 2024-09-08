11-Year NBA Veteran Makes Controversial Ja Morant, Steph Curry Ranking
The NBA point guard position has historically be loaded with talent. Many of the game’s all-time greats played point guard, and this current era of NBA basketball has several future Hall of Fame players at the position.
As the Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul era of point guards ages, a new group of rising stars looks ready to carry the league forward. While players like Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Ja Morant have large shoes to fill at the point guard position, those three along with other current stars continue to ascend.
With the NBA becoming more position-less, there are always debates about whether or not a certain player is actually a primary point guard. That said, all of the aforementioned players spend a bulk of their minutes at that position.
In a recent video shared on X, 11-year NBA veteran Austin Rivers proposed his current top-five point guards in the NBA. Naming Doncic, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Brunson, Curry, and Tyrese Haliburton, Rivers left out Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
“The question I ask,” Rivers said. “As Ja Morant comes back, does he enter back in that conversation? Because before the injuries and stuff that happened with him, he was a top-five point guard in the NBA.”
Where Rivers’ video becomes controversial is by placing Curry fourth and Morant out of the top-five entirely. While the former NBA guard explained his reasoning, and stated Morant was top-five before last season, some fans still believe he was wrong for leaving the Grizzlies star out:
Via @jchjch32: “Brunson better than Steph rn? That 'IT' factor is still very alive and well you can argue Luka and SGA ig”
Via @BlvckRon: “Ja is easily in that top 5”
Via @Its_MrMarcus: “Brunson better than Steph ? what we doing man”
The point guard position is loaded with talent, and while Rivers explained some of his reasoning for choosing that top-five, many fans disagree. This upcoming NBA season should be a big one for point guards.
