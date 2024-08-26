Former Chicago Sky WNBA Champion Sends IG Comment to Memphis Grizzlies Star
The Memphis Grizzlies seem determined to bounce back from what was a very frustrating 2023-24 NBA season. Destroyed by injuries, Memphis was unable to sustain any level of success last season after consecutive second-seed finishes in the Western Conference.
With a core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies still have one of the better trios in the league. One of the few bright spots for Memphis last season was the increased role Jackson was forced to play on offense, as the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year averaged career-highs in points and field gaol attempts.
In a recent Instagram post, Jackson showed off some of his offensive skillset, handing the ball in a pickup run with other NBA players.
Jackson received an Instagram comment from Los Angeles Sparks guard and former Chicago Sky WNBA champion Lexie Brown:
Brown won a WNBA championship with the Sky in 2021, appearing in 17 games for them that season. Spending the last three seasons with the Sparks, Brown averaged a career-high 12.4 points last season but was limited to just 12 games.
It will be interesting to see how Jackson approaches the upcoming NBA season after averaging four more field goal attempts per game last season than he had in any other year of his career. While the volume was up for Jackson last season, he saw a dip in efficiency, so there could be a middle ground he and the team attempt to find.
