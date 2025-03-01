Ja Morant's Status Unexpectedly Downgraded for Grizzlies-Spurs
The Memphis Grizzlies head into Saturday looking to take back the second seed in the Western Conference from the Denver Nuggets. To do so, they'll have to defeat the San Antonio Spurs when they come to the FedExForum Saturday night. While they no longer have Victor Wembanyama for the rest of the season, they can't overlook them.
It's been a rough stretch for the Grizzlies as of late, with them not winning consecutive games since February 5th and 3rd during their four-game winning streak. Coming off a close loss to the New York Knicks, the Grizzlies will seek consecutive wins against the Spurs and Atlanta Hawks before welcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Since the All-Star break, the Grizzlies have gotten an inefficient version of their top guard, Ja Morant. While he's averaging 22.0 points per game, he's shooting 36.4% from the field and 12.5% from three. According to a recent injury report, an injury might be the reason why.
Grizzlies PR has reported that Morant is dealing with right shoulder soreness, making his availability questionable for Saturday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Morant has battled injuries all season long, after a 2023-24 campaign where he played in only nine games.
While the Grizzlies might be fine without him, it's concerning to see injuries still linger on their star player as Memphis aims to be serious playoff contenders in less than two months.
