All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Status Unexpectedly Downgraded for Grizzlies-Spurs

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's status downgraded ahead of San Antonio Spurs contest

Liam Willerup

Feb 3, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) passes the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) passes the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies head into Saturday looking to take back the second seed in the Western Conference from the Denver Nuggets. To do so, they'll have to defeat the San Antonio Spurs when they come to the FedExForum Saturday night. While they no longer have Victor Wembanyama for the rest of the season, they can't overlook them.

It's been a rough stretch for the Grizzlies as of late, with them not winning consecutive games since February 5th and 3rd during their four-game winning streak. Coming off a close loss to the New York Knicks, the Grizzlies will seek consecutive wins against the Spurs and Atlanta Hawks before welcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grizzlies guard Ja Moran
Feb 28, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Since the All-Star break, the Grizzlies have gotten an inefficient version of their top guard, Ja Morant. While he's averaging 22.0 points per game, he's shooting 36.4% from the field and 12.5% from three. According to a recent injury report, an injury might be the reason why.

Grizzlies PR has reported that Morant is dealing with right shoulder soreness, making his availability questionable for Saturday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Morant has battled injuries all season long, after a 2023-24 campaign where he played in only nine games.

While the Grizzlies might be fine without him, it's concerning to see injuries still linger on their star player as Memphis aims to be serious playoff contenders in less than two months.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News