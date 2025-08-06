Jaren Jackson Jr. Gets Paired With LaMelo Ball on Disrespectful NBA List
There is constant debate around the NBA about which player is better than which, an argument that is typically fueled by recency bias. Players such as Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Williams, who had strong postseason runs, are typically placed higher than they should be due to their recent performances.
In addition, there are also players who, due to their lack of recent production, can end up getting labeled overrated. These players can be those who didn't perform as well in the playoffs or missed them entirely. Recently, Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. was named to a list that fans of his likely aren't happy to see.
Jackson Jr., alongside Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, were two of the five players named to Bleacher Report's Top 5 Most Overrated Players in the NBA list. A two-time All-Star, three-time All-Defensive selection, and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley doesn't seem to think Jackson Jr. is as good as advertised.
"He is regarded as a star—and paid like a superstar—but the stat sheet doesn't see it," Buckley boldly stated. "The idea of him is fascinating, but the truth is he's less reliable and impactful than most think," he added.
What's The Case For Jackson Jr. Being Overrated?
As outlined in the article, some of the main points focus on his below-average rebounding, constant foul troubles, inability to create for himself, and his lackluster postseason performances. While all of these points have valid points to back them up, it seems as though a majority of this attention stems from his recent contract extension.
Earlier this offseason, right as free agency began, the Grizzlies agreed to a five-year, $240 million contract with Jackson Jr., which will pay him on average $48 million per season. Currently, that annual average would place him among the Top 20 highest-paid players in the NBA, but it's important to note that it likely won't stay that way.
As has been seen with past contracts like Mike Conley's record-breaking deal in 2016 and Jaylen Brown's massive extension in 2023, contracts continue to get more expensive, and players get pushed down the list. By the time Jackson Jr.'s new deal is in the final year, he might not even be a Top 35 highest-paid player in the league.
The Reality With Jackson Jr.
However, the reality remains that Jackson Jr. will need to play up to the expectations of his new deal. Even though he has Zach Edey alongside him to help grab rebounds, Jackson Jr. averaged 4.7 rebounds per game after the All-Star break last season.
Especially with Desmond Bane gone, the offensive load for both Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant will only increase, and it's up to him to prove he can be that guy for Memphis, not just next year, but for the future.
