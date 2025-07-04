NBA Trade Ideas Lands Grizzlies $54 Million Sharpshooter
The Memphis Grizzlies have been making countless transactions this summer since the offseason began. It started off with them parting ways with Desmond Bane in a deal to the Orlando Magic, returning them Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and several first-round picks. During the 2025 NBA Draft, they also traded up to land coveted wing Cedric Coward at 11th overall.
Since the start of free agency, they acted quickly by locking in Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, and Cam Spencer on new deals, while bringing in Ty Jerome on a three-year deal. However, with Luke Kennard also leaving for the Atlanta Hawks, the Grizzlies will be without their two best shooters from this past season. Therefore, exploring trade options for another might be in their best interest.
Additionally, after the Bane deal, it was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania that the Grizzlies and Cole Anthony were working together to find the guard a new destination, despite not suiting up for the team. In this case, the proposed mock trade gets Anthony out of Memphis and returns the Grizzlies a sharpshooting wing to add to their rotation.
Washington Wizards receive: Cole Anthony and a 2027 first-round pick swap via MEM (Top 3 protected)
Memphis Grizzlies receive: Corey Kispert
Kispert has spent the first four seasons of his career as a member of the Washington Wizards, and may very well be one of the more underrated players in the league. While his three-point efficiency has fluctuated year-to-year, he did convert 72.9% of his attempts between 0 and three feet this season.
While the Grizzlies now have several wing options in Jaylen Wells, Vince Williams Jr., GG Jackson, Coward, and Caldwell-Pope, Kispert has a case to be the best offensive option of that group. Even though Kispert still has several drawbacks to his game, making a deal at this price for someone under contract for less than $14 million annually for four years is a steal.
