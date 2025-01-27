New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies hit the road for one game to visit the New York Knicks on Monday night.
This is the first time these two teams have met this season. In the last four years, the two teams have switched between who has won the season series, last year it went to the Knicks, while the year before it went to the Grizzlies. Memphis is coming into Monday's game on a six-game winning streak and the Knicks are on a three-game winning streak of their own.
The Grizzlies have eight players listed on their report: Zach Edey, Marcus Smart, Santi Aldama, Yuki Kawamura, Jake LaRavia, Zyon Pullin, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.
Zach Edey is listed as AVAILABLE but will continue to wear a face mask due to a nasal fracture.
Marcus Smart is out with a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger, Santi Aldama is questionable with an illness, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Jake LaRavia is questionable with a lumbar stress reaction, Zyon Pullin is out due to his two-way contract, Cam Spencer is out with recovery of his left thumb from surgery, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Knicks have five players listed in their report: Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, Pacome Dadiet, Ariel Hukporti, and Kevin McCullar Jr.
Josh Hart is QUESTIONABLE with right knee soreness.
Mitchell Robinson is out with left ankle surgery, Pacome Dadiet is out with a right toe great toe sprain, Ariel Hukporti is questionable with an illness, and Kevin McCullar Jr. is out due to his two-way contract. Jalen Brunson is listed as available.
The Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks will face off on Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral