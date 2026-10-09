Tuomas Iisalo Provides Zach Edey, Isaiah Stewart Updates

The Memphis Grizzlies received encouraging news regarding Zach Edey ahead of their preseason matchup against the Chicago Bulls, while Isaiah Stewart will have to wait before learning more about his recovery from an ankle injury.

According to head coach Tuomas Iisalo, Edey will return to the court Friday night against Chicago and is expected to play more minutes than he did in his preseason debut Wednesday. Meanwhile, Stewart, who is dealing with a moderate left ankle sprain, will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Zach Edey Expected to See Increased Minutes Against Chicago

Edey’s continued availability is an encouraging development for Memphis as the third-year center works to build momentum heading into the regular season.

The former Purdue standout made his preseason debut Wednesday, giving the Grizzlies an opportunity to get him back into game action as he continues preparing for the upcoming campaign. Now, Iisalo has confirmed that Edey will suit up again against the Bulls, with an increased workload expected.

Edey played 10 minutes in his last contest.

Per Tuomas Iisalo…

Zach Edey will play again tonight for @memgrizz in Chicago. Edey will also play more minutes tonight than he did in his debut Wednesday. — Rob Fischer (@thefishnation) October 9, 2026

While the exact number of minutes Edey will play remains unclear, the decision to increase his playing time suggests Memphis is looking to get him more comfortable on the court before the regular season begins.

Edey’s development is an important storyline for the Grizzlies. His size and presence around the basket give Memphis a different dimension offensively and defensively, particularly when it comes to rebounding, interior scoring and protecting the paint.

Staying healthy and developing consistency will be key for Edey as he looks to establish himself as a reliable contributor in the Grizzlies' frontcourt. Every preseason appearance provides another opportunity to improve his conditioning, build chemistry with his teammates and reestablish himself as a perennial interior force.

Isaiah Stewart to Be Reevaluated in Two Weeks

Oct 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies center Isaiah Stewart (28) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Edey’s return is positive news, Memphis will also be monitoring Stewart’s recovery after the center suffered a moderate left ankle sprain.

Stewart is scheduled to be reevaluated in two weeks, according to the injury update. The timeline means the Grizzlies will have to wait for another assessment before determining his next steps.

A reevaluation does not necessarily mean Stewart will be ready to return at that point. Instead, the appointment should provide a clearer picture of his recovery and whether he can begin progressing toward a return to basketball activities.

Memphis Grizzlies center Isaiah Stewart (moderate left ankle sprain) will be reevaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/NMmaZja4ci — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 9, 2026

For Memphis, Stewart’s injury is another development to monitor as the team works through its preseason schedule and prepares for the regular season.

With Edey expected to take on more minutes against Chicago, his performance will be worth watching as the Grizzlies continue evaluating their frontcourt options. Meanwhile, Stewart’s status should become clearer following his scheduled reevaluation in two weeks.