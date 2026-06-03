The Worst Possible Outcome for the Atlanta Hawks on Draft Night

The Atlanta Hawks enter the 2026 NBA Draft with two first-round picks, including a top-ten pick at No. 8 and another one at No. 23. The NBA Draft Combine has wrapped up, and now the countdown is on until one of the major events of the NBA offseason.

Atlanta's track record in the draft has been spotty in recent years, but only one of those was with the current front office and lead decision-maker, Onsi Saleh, who drafted forward Asa Newell last summer. Taking Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 was a clear mistake; 2023 1st-round pick Kobe Bufkin was traded for cash considerations before the start of last season, and 2022 1st-round pick AJ Griffin is no longer in the NBA.

Those were all the worst possible outcome in those drafts. What could be that outcome in this year's draft?

Biggest possible mistake?

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) looks to pass the ball in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Picking at No. 8, the Hawks are going to have plenty of talented options at their disposal. They are not going to get AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, or Caleb Wilson, but one of Darius Acuff Jr, Mikel Brown Jr, Kingston Flemings, Brayden Burries, or Keaton Wagler will be available for the Hawks, as well as Michigan center Aday Mara and Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

What if the Hawks don't take any of those players and take another shot on a developmental forward in the mold of Risacher?

That is what Tennessee forward Nate Ament is, and while he has the kind of tools and size that NBA teams look for in wing players, he has a long way to go in his development and is not going to be ready to play in the NBA right away, and the Hawks need to avoid repeating that mistake.

While I still think Risacher has what it takes to become a reliable role player in the NBA, taking him that high was not good from a roster construction or asset allocation standpoint, and the Hawks missed out on talented players like Stephon Castle, Alex Sarr (who did not want to be in Atlanta, to be fair), or Donovan Clingan.

Taking Ament over one of the guards, Mara, or Lendeborg could turn into the same scenario. The Hawks have a chance here to fill their two biggest needs on the roster and cannot afford to take another gamble on a toolsy developmental wing like Ament.

What would make the night worse?

At No. 23, there is a chance that players at certain positions thin out, and due to the number of players who went back to college due to NIL, the guards and centers could be slim pickings at that point in the draft.

Potential targets for Atlanta at that spot include Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson, Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz, Stanford guard Ebuka Okorie, Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance, and North Carolina center Henri Veesaar and there is a world in which they are all gone.

Taking Ament and then not having any of the potential guards or centers that would fit with this team would be a bad night for the Hawks and a missed opportunity to add to a team that finished the year 20-6 and got into the playoffs.

While anything is possible, I think it is not likely that this comes to pass.

While Atlanta is always going to go with the top players on their board regardless of position, it feels like this draft and pick No. 8 is uniquely fitted to help them plug their biggest holes on the roster. Taking Ament would not make much short or long-term sense for the team. He could turn into a fine player in the NBA, but taking him at No. 8 would be a major reach.