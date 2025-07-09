Inside The Heat

ESPN Analyst Gives Glowing Endorsement For Norman Powell Joining Miami Heat

Branson Brooks

Feb 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) drives to the basket against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Some NBA insiders believe the Miami Heat’s acquisition of Norman Powell puts them in the top-tier of the Eastern Conference.

The Heat acquired Powell in a three-team swap involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz. In the process, they parted ways with veterans Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson

Before the trade, many analysts worried about the teams' inactivity concerned could lead to a repeat of last season’s mediocre performance. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps believes Miami has once again positioned itself as one of the top teams in the conference at a time when the franchise’s direction seemed uncertain.

"We have talked a lot about how the Heat are sort of stuck in no man's land and it's unclear what direction they're going in overall," Bontemps said on The Hoop Collective. "But they are a team under Pat Riley, Andy Elisberg, and Erik Spoelstra that is always going to try to be competitive day to day."


"This is a move that without sacrificing any long-term assets, allows them to be a lot more competitive this year in what is a very down and very wide-open Eastern Conference," he continued.

Powell arrives in Miami as a proven scoring threat, coming off arguably the best season of his career. He averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 48.4 percent from the field.

Bontemps is optimistic about what Powell brings to the Heat, noting that his addition has significantly reshaped the team’s expectations for next season.

"You can make an argument adding a guy like Norman essentially for free, Miami could be a team that is top 4 in the east at the end of the day or at least has a chance to be," Bontemps emphasized. "Before this trade, you wouldn't have said that. So, I think this trade is a clear win for everybody involved, but that's why I think it's a clear win for Miami."

