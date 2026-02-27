Norman Powell to miss time for Miami Heat
In this story:
The Miami Heat announced that guard Norman Powell is "week-to-week" after MRI results showed a Grade 1 right groin strain.
Powell was originally listed as questionable going into Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a groin strain before he eventually aggravated the injury in the second quarter of the matchup.
In 49 games this season, Powell is averaging 22.5 points (a career-high), 3.6 rebounds (also career-high), 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals, converting on 47.3 percent from the field goal, 39 percent from three and 82.7 percent from the free throw line in 30 minutes per contest, leading to his first All-Star selection.
Powell has seen career highs in multiple different categories this season, pivotal to the Heat's offense. When Powell is on the court this season, the Heat outscore teams by three points per 100 possessions, with their offensive rating jumping by about 5.3 points per 100 possessions.
Despite playing with the most offensive responsibility he's ever played with, in his age-32 season nonetheless, Powell's analytics show career highs on top of the counting stats. He is averaging a career-high assist percentage, Offensive Estimated Plus-Minus, overall Estimated Plus-Minus, True Shooting Percentage
The good news for the 31-29 Heat and their Playoff aspirations is that another one-time All-Star scoring guard, Tyler Herro, should be available for them throughout this time without Powell.
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Miami Heat-Houston Rockets Injury Report, How to Watch, Starting Lineups & More
Giannis says he might have left Milwaukee already if it was up to him
The Miami Heat have a decision to make with closing lineup
Powell, Herro backcourt falls short as Porter Jr., Bucks sprint away
Anthony Edwards video has Heat fans drooling
Heat go ice cold late in Milwaukee, as Bucks storm past Miami
For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket