Norman Powell to miss time for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat announced that guard Norman Powell is "week-to-week" after MRI results showed a Grade 1 right groin strain.

Nikola Jovic (lower back injury management) has been ruled out of tomorrow's game vs the Rockets. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 27, 2026

Powell was originally listed as questionable going into Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a groin strain before he eventually aggravated the injury in the second quarter of the matchup.

In 49 games this season, Powell is averaging 22.5 points (a career-high), 3.6 rebounds (also career-high), 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals, converting on 47.3 percent from the field goal, 39 percent from three and 82.7 percent from the free throw line in 30 minutes per contest, leading to his first All-Star selection.

Powell has seen career highs in multiple different categories this season, pivotal to the Heat's offense. When Powell is on the court this season, the Heat outscore teams by three points per 100 possessions, with their offensive rating jumping by about 5.3 points per 100 possessions.

Despite playing with the most offensive responsibility he's ever played with, in his age-32 season nonetheless, Powell's analytics show career highs on top of the counting stats. He is averaging a career-high assist percentage, Offensive Estimated Plus-Minus, overall Estimated Plus-Minus, True Shooting Percentage

The good news for the 31-29 Heat and their Playoff aspirations is that another one-time All-Star scoring guard, Tyler Herro, should be available for them throughout this time without Powell.

