Did Ace Bailey tell Hornets, Jazz not to draft him? Exploring the viral rumor
With mere hours to go between now and when the NBA Draft is, a report circulated that Ace Bailey's camp had officially told both the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz not to select the player. Given his refusal to work out for some teams, including the Hornets, this wasn't a surprise. The source appeared to be ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony.
At first glance, it appears as if Bailey is, as some NBA reporters like Evan Sidery reported, trying to force his way to a better franchise outside the top five, thereby skipping the Hornets and Jazz, two teams perenially in the lottery.
However, this isn't the case. Givony's take about Bailey not wanting to play for Charlotte or Utah was taken out of context. It was speculation on the part of the ESPN insider, but it was taken as fact and run with. Givony, however, denied it in the form of a retweet.
This tweet from a Hornets page states that, after listening back to Givony's comments on the Hoop Collective, no such report was ever made. By retweeting it officially, Givony is saying the same. Bailey has not told any teams specifically not to draft him, though by dodging workouts and other things, he has sent messages to franchises.
The Hornets could still draft Bailey. Would it be the best move? That remains to be seen, and it remains to be seen how Bailey might feel about landing in Charlotte. For now, though, he has not asked them to skip over him when the fourth pick arrives tonight.
