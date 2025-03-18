LaMelo Ball's status thrown into question ahead of Hornets' matchup with Hawks
On Monday, the Charlotte Hornets put out their official injury report for Tuesday's contest with the Atlanta Hawks. LaMelo Ball popped up on it, but he was only listed as probable with a wrist injury. Now, he's been downgraded to questionable with a few hours remaining before tip-off.
Ball has suffered a number of ailments this season, including two separate ankle issues and a calf injury. His wrist, which has been a problem in the past and was surgically repaired in 2021, is apparently sore and it could keep him out of action tonight.
Ball suffered a fractured wrist in his rookie season, and he can be seen at times stretching it out and rolling it around during games even now. He's had wrist soreness before this season, and that's the diagnosis once again.
This injury is not major, but with the Hornets at 17-50 and nowhere near even the play-in game in the Eastern Conference, Charlotte may be extra cautious with their star player. Ball already usually does not play the second night of back-to-backs, of which there is one this week. That's done to rest his ankles, though.
If Ball is unable to suit up tonight, Nick Smith Jr. would presumably get the start at point guard, with Josh Green being his backcourt partner. DaQuan Jeffries is also in the lineup as the Hornets, which they've done all year long, battle numerous injuries.
