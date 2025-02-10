All Hornets

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets

Picking tonight's game between the Hornets and Nets.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) looks to the officials for a call after being knocked to the court against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) looks to the officials for a call after being knocked to the court against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's the penultimate game before the All-Star break for the Charlotte Hornets, who are looking to get revenge on the Brooklyn Nets, who beat them handily in Uptown at the end of January.

Can Charlotte take down the surging Nets? Here is what our staff has to say.

Zachary Roberts: Hornets 111, Nets 102

As long as LaMelo Ball plays, the Hornets should have the advantage in this contest. If Mark Williams, who wasn't expected to be on the roster for this game, plays as well, that only makes it more likely. As it stands, the Hornets still probably have more talent than the Nets, and that should be enough to set the tone in the final week before the All-Star break.

Ian Black: Nets 108, Hornets 97

The Nets are the hottest they have been all season, and the Hornets look like they might be hard-pressed for enough bodies to keep up. This matchup should be closer than the 21-point margin a couple of weeks ago, but Brooklyn should still have the edge at home.

Matt Alquiza: Nets 110, Hornets 97

The Brooklyn Nets, winners of four of their last five, are playing solid basketball right now. They should follow their 21-point domination of the Hornets just 11 days ago with another fairly easy victory on Monday night against a Charlotte squad in disarray.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

The failed Mark Williams trade sparks league-wide questions

The Hornets disastrous 2024-25 season just might lead them to Cooper Flagg

Victor Wembanyama comments on Charlotte Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün

The Lakers-Hornets dilemma: Health scare or cold feet?

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Gameday