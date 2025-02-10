Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets
It's the penultimate game before the All-Star break for the Charlotte Hornets, who are looking to get revenge on the Brooklyn Nets, who beat them handily in Uptown at the end of January.
Can Charlotte take down the surging Nets? Here is what our staff has to say.
Zachary Roberts: Hornets 111, Nets 102
As long as LaMelo Ball plays, the Hornets should have the advantage in this contest. If Mark Williams, who wasn't expected to be on the roster for this game, plays as well, that only makes it more likely. As it stands, the Hornets still probably have more talent than the Nets, and that should be enough to set the tone in the final week before the All-Star break.
Ian Black: Nets 108, Hornets 97
The Nets are the hottest they have been all season, and the Hornets look like they might be hard-pressed for enough bodies to keep up. This matchup should be closer than the 21-point margin a couple of weeks ago, but Brooklyn should still have the edge at home.
Matt Alquiza: Nets 110, Hornets 97
The Brooklyn Nets, winners of four of their last five, are playing solid basketball right now. They should follow their 21-point domination of the Hornets just 11 days ago with another fairly easy victory on Monday night against a Charlotte squad in disarray.
