3 Biggest Breakout Candidates on Utah Jazz Roster
The Utah Jazz will head into this season as one of the youngest in the NBA, and with such a stage set opens the door for a big year from one or multiple of those young guys to break out onto the scene.
While a lot of eyes will be on either fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey or Finnish star Lauri Markkanen after a dominant EuroBasket for this coming year, alongside them will be a few candidates who could have a breakout season ahead.
In all, there are seven first-round picks from the past three drafts on this Jazz roster, and even guys who've made an impact outside of the top of the draft, all of which have some interesting promise that could finally be shown on full display this year. However, in my mind, three specific young players on board might just have the best runway to take a leap for this season ahead.
Here are those three names on the Jazz roster:
1. Keyonte George
It's the biggest season of George's career heading into year three.
George comes off two promising seasons in Utah, where he's proven to have a high ceiling offensively, and the chance to be a quality guard in the Jazz's rotation for some time, but he has a few aspects of his game to tweak before he truly reaches his high potential. His shooting efficiency needs to go up, turnovers need to go down, and the defensive effort needs to turn up a few levels as well.
If George can hone in on those factors rolling into the 2025-26 season, that could be the perfect storm for a breakout campaign for the third-year Jazz guard, but it requires a lot to go right.
2. Kyle Filipowski
Filipowski comes off a dominant stint in the NBA Summer League just two months ago, taking home the NBA's Summer League MVP, showing out as a significant playmaker on the offensive side of the ball as both a versatile scorer and willing passer, while also having a keen rebounding ability.
Summer League is different from regular season action, but Filipowski gave us hints during his rookie year that he could quickly come into his own as an impact player offensively. In 72 games, he averaged nearly 10 points a night on an efficient 50.2% from the field and 35.2% from three as a second round pick.
There are still questions about his fit defensively, but on the other end of the floor, Filipowski could prove to be just too productive for Will Hardy to keep him off the floor.
3. Cody Williams
Last year was a bit of a nightmare rookie season for Cody Williams.
Williams' shooting efficiency had problems, he struggled to find opportunities on offense, and didn't quite have a seamless fit on defense. He wound up being in and out of the G League with the Salt Lake City throughout the year as the 10th-overall pick, and led to only 50 regular season appearances for his first year in the league.
Some have already begun to write Williams off, but it's way too early to do so. Such a turbulent year one makes his year two critical to get right, but if he does, he could be a prime candidate to top breakout candidate on this roster.
Williams has spent the entire offseason getting physically right, reworking his diet entirely to get his body to form for the NBA, while also working in Utah to keep the needle moving forward on the floor, and tweaking his shooting woes as well. Williams also showed in summer league that he has the ability to be a solid scorer if he's playing aggressively.
The Colorado product was seen as a bit of a project player coming into the draft, and now with an offseason and regular season ahead centered around player development, the Jazz are helping workshop Williams into the player this front office truly envisioned him to be. Time will tell if that comes to form, but it makes this season a fascinating one for Utah's 2024 lottery selection.