Utah Jazz Host Pre-Draft Meeting for Intriguing Center Prospect
The Utah Jazz have hosted one interesting big man prospect for a pre-draft meeting less than two weeks away from the 2025 NBA Draft later this June.
According to NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, Georgetown center Thomas Sorber was in Utah for a pre-draft meeting, while also having dinner with the Jazz and undergoing a medical evaluation.
Due to his ongoing recovery from a previous season-ending foot injury in February, Sorber did not work out for the Jazz.
Sorber is one of the more highly rated center prospects in this year's draft, who played one year with Georgetown, albeit during a shortened season. During his 24 games, he started in 23 to average 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks on 53.2% shooting from the field.
His appeal lies within his fit as a strong two-way big, possessing a wild 7-foot-6 wingspan with decent production on both ends, while also having a nice passing ability and perhaps even a bit of long-term upside as a shooter (16.2% on 1.5 attempts in college).
The Jazz will have two first-round picks to utilize later this month at 5 and 21. For Sorber, his fit would likely lie closer to the 21st selection. But, it could take some luck to fall their way as many teams lying ahead of them within the middle of the first could also take interest in his services, though it might not be out of the realm of possibilities due to potential injury concerns clouding his status.
If the Jazz wanted another defensive complement behind (or maybe even next to) Kessler in their frontcourt, the Georgetown product could certainly be a name worth watching.
Keep an eye on Sorber in the mix for the Jazz leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, kicking off on Wednesday, June 25th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.