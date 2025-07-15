Utah Jazz Rookie Gets Real on Kyle Filipowski's Summer League
While the Utah Jazz have now found themselves on the losing end of three-straight contests in Las Vegas, Monday night's 91-93 loss vs. the San Antonio Spurs resulted in another major performance from second-year big man Kyle Filipowski.
In a back-to-back vs. San Antonio, Filipowski was nothing short of impressive–– logging a staggering 35 points on 11/19 shooting from the field, hauling in 11 rebounds, one assist, and one steal for his best performance within the past two weeks.
For Filipowski, it's been a Summer League MVP-worthy slate of games in Las Vegas, regardless of an 0-3 start in the books. His teammates, one being rookie Walt Clayton Jr., have also taken clear notice of what the second-year big man has brought to the table.
"It's been great," Clayton Jr. said of working with Filipowski. "You all see his skillset. He's been having a great summer league for us so far us. It's been great, he can do a lot of things on the floor. Makes it easy for us."
Clayton didn't get to catch a glimpse of Filipowski's work on the floor during his outing vs. the Spurs, but being alongside him every day in the building, he's seen exactly the type of player Utah has in their budding big man and the versatility that he brings into the lineup on a nightly basis.
For the Vegas slate of summer league games, Filipowski now leads the field in points per game (29.3) on a super strong 56.1% from the field and 39.1% from three, also having 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the process.
Filipowski might have already proven more than enough that he's capable of being a quality pro player and graduated from the summer league level. Still, perhaps the Jazz opt could keep him in the mix for the rest of the way in Vegas to finish out a dominant campaign.