The Utah Jazz––to nobody's surprise––were unable to make it to the next round of this year's NBA Cup.

As the Jazz couldn't take care of business against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, they dropped to a lowly 0-4 in their slate of NBA Cup games over the last month.

Utah was only one of four teams in the league to have failed to claim at least one in their four NBA Cup games. They were also only one of seven teams to have recorded a -40 point differential or worse through those four showings.

So it's no secret as to why the Jazz couldn't be one of the lucky eight teams to advance to the next round. It's now the fourth season of Utah being unable to make it to the Knockout Rounds of the league's in-season tournament, and takes them to a combined 1-11 record over the last three years.

However, now that the Jazz do officially know their fate for this year's NBA Cup, they've also seen a couple of new games added to their schedule as a result.

Jazz Add Two New Games to Regular Season Schedule

According to an update from the Jazz, the following games are now on tap for the Jazz over the next two weeks:

December 6th: vs. the Milwaukee Bucks

December 10th: at the Los Angeles Lakers

Had the Jazz advanced in the NBA Cup, their schedule adjustments would have been reflecting their matchup for the next round. But because they were held short, Utah simply added a couple of new regular season matchups on as games 81 and 82 on the season.

The Jazz will now be facing the Bucks three times this season, and will have their first matchup of the season scheduled a bit earlier than before.

Utah wasn't set to play against Milwaukee until January before their latest update, but will now see them in a little over a week. And based on how poorly the Bucks have started this season, that could present a perfect opportunity for the Jazz to get right with a winnable game on their home floor.

Utah will also be set to play the Lakers for another meeting this year. The Jazz have already played Los Angeles three times throughout the first five weeks of the regular season, and have a combined record of 1-2 against them for their showings so far.

Nov 23, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba (44) shoots past Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler (14) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So Utah has proven to have the talent to stack up and win against this Lakers team before. However, given that this same roster has climbed up to the second seed in the West through their first 20 games, it certainly won't be the easiest game the Jazz have coming up on their schedule.

The Jazz have three more games to go before they're tasked with these two new contests on the schedule: a home showing against the Phoenix Suns, and two road games against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors.

We'll see if Utah will be able to end their ongoing losing streak by then, which has now extended to four after the Jazz were finally able to get back on the winning side of things with back-to-back wins in Los Angeles.

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