The Sacramento Kings have lost consecutive games since picking up their second win of the season, as they are just 2-16 right now, heading into a tough matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Kings could certainly use another win, especially with frustrations growing around the organization, but this one will be a challenge for them.

The Timberwolves are 14-6 this season, winning four of their last six games, but are coming off a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. In that game, they were shorthanded, missing both LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards, and they could be in more trouble on Sunday night in Sacramento. Both teams are dealing with key injuries, including four total starters listed on Sunday's injury report.

Kings injury report

Nov 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) smiles on the court after a three-point basket in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings are close to getting backup center Maxime Raynaud back on the floor, as he finally returned to practice for the first time this season, but he remains sidelined for Sunday's game. They might also be without starting guard Zach LaVine, who is now dealing with knee soreness. The Kings' full injury report:

Zach LaVine - QUESTIONABLE (right knee soreness)

Maxime Raynaud - OUT (right patella subluxation)

Ben Simmons - OUT (right Achilles tendon repair / surgery)

LaVine was a late addition to Sacramento's injury report in their last game, a loss to the Golden State Warriors, and could now potentially miss his second straight game. In LaVine's last absence, the Kings turned to second-round rookie Emanuel Sharp to make his first career start, so if the two-time All-Star is sidelined again, we will likely see the same decision.

Timberwolves injury report

Nov 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks on against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Kings could be missing their star guard, the Timberwolves might be down three starters. Ahead of Sunday's game, the Timberwolves have ruled out LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards, while listing Rudy Gobert as questionable. Minnesota's full injury report:

Joan Beringer - AVAILABLE (face mask)

Rudy Gobert - QUESTIONABLE (right foot inflammation / soreness)

LaMelo Ball - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Jaylen Clark - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Donte DiVincenzo - OUT (right Achilles tendon repair / surgery)

Anthony Edwards - OUT (right knee arthroscopy)

Obviously, the Timberwolves have missed Edwards during his 16-game absence, but they have survived without him. They are 11-5 in those 16 games, but now they face more issues. Ball missed his first game of the season in their loss to the Grizzlies, and they obviously missed him.

With their starting backcourt duo ruled out, Gobert is in jeopardy of missing his second game of the season. If the Timberwolves have to play without Edwards, Ball, and Gobert, the Kings could actually be in a position to upset Minnesota. However, we should not expect too much from this Kings team, which recently lost to the San Antonio Spurs without Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, and De'Aaron Fox.

The Kings and Timberwolves are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Sunday, and it is certainly worth monitoring the statuses of LaVine and Gobert leading up to game time.

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