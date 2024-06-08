Kentucky Guard Could Be Knicks Draft Sleeper
The New York Knicks have two late first-round picks, and they could look to use one of them on Kentucky forward Justin Edwards.
Edwards, 20, was the third-best recruit in the Class of 2023 but struggled to produce at Kentucky. However, he could turn into a strong option for the Knicks at No. 24 or 25.
"Edwards was the highest-ranked prospect in Kentucky's top-ranked recruiting class but was largely disappointing all season. He finished sixth on the team in points, sixth on the team in scoring and averaged roughly as many turnovers as assists. Is he worth a flier at this point in the draft by a New York franchise with back-to-back picks? Sure. But Edwards did very little at UK to suggest he should be selected anywhere close to where most had him projected six months ago," CBS Sports writes.
Even though Edwards' numbers didn't live up to the hype, the talent is certainly there. The Knicks won't need him to produce right away, but that upside can develop in the G League this season as he gets better.
Edwards is the quintessential 6-8 forward with the ability to defend multiple positions. It's the perfect post-modern NBA prospect, and the Knicks could have a chance to steal him late in the first round.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!