All Knicks

Kentucky Guard Could Be Knicks Draft Sleeper

Kentucky forward Justin Edwards could be an option for the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 21, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard DQ Cole (10) dribbles the ball around Kentucky Wildcats guard Justin Edwards (1) during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 21, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard DQ Cole (10) dribbles the ball around Kentucky Wildcats guard Justin Edwards (1) during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks have two late first-round picks, and they could look to use one of them on Kentucky forward Justin Edwards.

Edwards, 20, was the third-best recruit in the Class of 2023 but struggled to produce at Kentucky. However, he could turn into a strong option for the Knicks at No. 24 or 25.

"Edwards was the highest-ranked prospect in Kentucky's top-ranked recruiting class but was largely disappointing all season. He finished sixth on the team in points, sixth on the team in scoring and averaged roughly as many turnovers as assists. Is he worth a flier at this point in the draft by a New York franchise with back-to-back picks? Sure. But Edwards did very little at UK to suggest he should be selected anywhere close to where most had him projected six months ago," CBS Sports writes.

Even though Edwards' numbers didn't live up to the hype, the talent is certainly there. The Knicks won't need him to produce right away, but that upside can develop in the G League this season as he gets better.

Edwards is the quintessential 6-8 forward with the ability to defend multiple positions. It's the perfect post-modern NBA prospect, and the Knicks could have a chance to steal him late in the first round.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Draft Coverage