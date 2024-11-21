Luka Doncic May Miss Knicks Game
One of the league's top players may be on the sidelines when he faces the New York Knicks.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic sprained his wrist and will be out for at least a week as it heals.
With the Knicks visiting the Mavericks on Wednesday, there's a high likelihood Doncic won't be playing against New York when it comes to Dallas.
Doncic, 25, is averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game so far this season for the Mavs. While those numbers are strong, they are all lower than where they were a year ago when the Mavericks made a run all the way to the NBA Finals.
Dallas is 8-7 in its first 15 games of the season, which is good for 10th place in the Western Conference standings. With Doncic out, Kyrie Irving will take more ball-handling responsibilities, and the team will rely on the likes of Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington and Quentin Grimes, among others to shoulder the load in the scoring department.
While the Mavs are on a three-game road trip, so too are the Knicks, who head to Salt Lake City for a game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.
