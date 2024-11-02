Knicks' Backup Centers Receiving Key Opportunities
The New York Knicks still have a major question mark at the center position despite acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves before the start of the season.
Mitchell Robinson is expected to be Towns' backup when he returns from his ankle injury, but that likely won't happen for another two months. Precious Achiuwa is also expected to get some backup center minutes, but he is also dealing with an injury of his own.
Their absences have opened up opportunities for fourth-year pro Jericho Sims and rookie Ariel Hukporti, both of whom have seen action early in the season.
“We’re looking at different things," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "Jericho has done a really good job. Ariel has done a good job. We want to get a look at all our players and we’re doing that. It’s not about an individual player, it’s about the team. And prioritizing winning. Play to win. So wherever you can contribute to winning, that’s where I want the focus to lie.”
Neither center has been able to produce much of anything on the offensive end, as Sims has averaged only 1.6 points per game while Hukporti is still searching for his first NBA points.
The season is young, and there is still a long way to go, but the Knicks have to evaluate the players on the roster now to see if there is a need to go out and find replacements.
Sims and Hukporti will have more chances to prove to the Knicks that they are worthy of more minutes, but if there isn't enough development there, New York may be looking for other centers around the league to replace them.
Sims, Hukporti and the Knicks are set to face off against the Houston Rockets in their next game on Monday at 8:45 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!