How Could Knicks Make Jordan Clarkson Trade Work?
It was reported earlier in the week that the New York Knicks called the Utah Jazz inquiring about veteran guard Jordan Clarkson. Clarkson, now 32-years-old, is expected to draw interest from multiple playoff teams around the NBA amid trade season, as his offense could be useful to help depth.
The Knicks are a team in need of just that amid backup center Mitchell Robinson's recovery timeline from ankle surgery being pushed back to as late as the end of January into February. That puts New York in a position to explore the trade market to acquire much-needed depth, and Clarkson has the team's interest.
But what would a trade for Clarkson look like if the Knicks engaged in serious talks with Jazz GM Danny Ainge? The asking price for the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year would be significant, as he's averaging 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season.
New York is currently over the first apron, which means the team has to take back salaries within 110% of what it sends out. In turn, the Knicks' only realistic options would be to trade Robinson or package players like Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims and any of their rookies to acquire Clarkson. The second option would be too complicated and would mean New York is selling most of its future.
Moving Robinson would be the only realistic option, and the next question is whether or not the Knicks should do that. They'd be giving up a defensive anchor and the longest-tenured player on the team. However, the 26-year-old has been injured for a significant part of his NBA career, and those struggles could warrant New York seeking a more durable player to back up Karl-Anthony Towns.
If the Knicks stay silent through the Feb. 6 trade deadline, they'll still be in contention for a top playoff seed as they've been all season thus far. But establishing the bench with Clarkson would make New York even more of an offensive threat and give the rotation some added playoff experience.
