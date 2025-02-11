Pacers Center Could Return vs. Knicks

All Knicks

The New York Knicks could face one of the better players on the Indiana Pacers in his return to the floor.

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are set to play the Indiana Pacers in their next game, and they could be thrown another curveball ahead of the matchup.

Pacers center Myles Turner, who missed the team's last game against the Los Angeles Lakers, is questionable for the matchup against the Knicks with a head injury.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle offered a positive update in regards to Turner, making his status questionable for tonight's game.

"He's progressing," Carlisle said after practice h/t Indiana Pacers On SI writer Matt Levine. "He did some things today. He did some parts of practice with the team. The best way to characterize this is that he's been improving each day. We're not in a position to rule him out for tomorrow or Wednesday."

Turner, 28, is averaging 15.1 points per game for the Pacers this season while grabbing 6.6 rebounds per game. The former Texas Longhorns big man has spent a decade with Indiana after being chosen with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Turner has been one of the most underrated centers in the league since he entered 10 years ago out of Texas. While he has been thrown around in trade rumors during his time with the team, the Pacers have never pulled the trigger on a deal, believing him to be part of the future.

If Turner is able to go, it would give fellow 2015 draft classmate Karl-Anthony Towns a challenge in the post, so the Knicks hope that he is unable to go.

Should Turner miss the game, Thomas Bryant would likely draw the start.

Tipoff for tonight's game between the Knicks and Pacers is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can watch the game on TNT or stream it on the Max app.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym.

