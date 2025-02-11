Pacers Center Could Return vs. Knicks
The New York Knicks are set to play the Indiana Pacers in their next game, and they could be thrown another curveball ahead of the matchup.
Pacers center Myles Turner, who missed the team's last game against the Los Angeles Lakers, is questionable for the matchup against the Knicks with a head injury.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle offered a positive update in regards to Turner, making his status questionable for tonight's game.
"He's progressing," Carlisle said after practice h/t Indiana Pacers On SI writer Matt Levine. "He did some things today. He did some parts of practice with the team. The best way to characterize this is that he's been improving each day. We're not in a position to rule him out for tomorrow or Wednesday."
Turner, 28, is averaging 15.1 points per game for the Pacers this season while grabbing 6.6 rebounds per game. The former Texas Longhorns big man has spent a decade with Indiana after being chosen with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
Turner has been one of the most underrated centers in the league since he entered 10 years ago out of Texas. While he has been thrown around in trade rumors during his time with the team, the Pacers have never pulled the trigger on a deal, believing him to be part of the future.
If Turner is able to go, it would give fellow 2015 draft classmate Karl-Anthony Towns a challenge in the post, so the Knicks hope that he is unable to go.
Should Turner miss the game, Thomas Bryant would likely draw the start.
Tipoff for tonight's game between the Knicks and Pacers is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can watch the game on TNT or stream it on the Max app.
