Insider Reveals Knicks First Option Before Karl-Anthony Towns
Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the New York Knicks reportedly "made multiple trade runs" for Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler but obviously found a different tune.
New York made a noteworthy ... if not costly ... trade for former Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. The deal more than satisfies the Knicks' need for a center in the wake of Isaiah Hartenstein's departure and Mitchell Robinson's continued absence but Stein's report indicates that going after Towns was a bit of a backup plan.
"Before coming to terms on a blockbuster swap with Minnesota for Karl-Anthony Towns mere days before the start of training camp, New York made multiple trade runs at Utah's Walker Kessler to fill its well-chronicled void at center, league sources say," Stein said in his latest newsletter (h/t Jonathan Macri). "It is believed that Utah wanted at least two future first-round picks for Kessler … after the Knicks had exhausted much of their remaining cache of draft picks in the trade with Brooklyn for (Mikal) Bridges."
The Knicks have long lingered in rumors surrounding Kessler, a third-year man averaging over eight points and rebounds per game in his first two seasons out of Auburn. He previously worked with current New Yorkers Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart on the United States' men's national basketball's teams 2023 run at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Asia.
New York wound up dealing five future first-round selections to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Bridges' services after several seasons of stockpiling. Yet another, one for next year, was sent to Minnesota in the Towns deal along with metropolitan headliners Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle.
The Knicks, of course, are no strangers to tense negotiations with the Jazz, having backed out of a trade for then-franchise face Donovan Mitchell during the summer of 2022. At the time, Utah reportedly requested some of the Knicks' young projects such as RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes.
Both have since been traded, with Barrett moved to Toronto in exchange for OG Anunoby while Grimes indirectly helped the Knicks get Bridges (Grimes was sent to Detroit for Bojan Bogdanovic, who was later part of the deal with the Nets).
