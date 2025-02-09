Lakers Botched Trade Could Affect Knicks

All Knicks

The New York Knicks may not benefit from a massive Los Angeles Lakers trade going sideways.

Feb 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) during the second half of play at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) during the second half of play at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images / Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are being patient with the buyout market this season.

After not making many moves during the days leading up to the trade deadline, the Knicks have given themselves the chance to be more aggressive on the buyout market.

While the Knicks don't have any open roster spots, a simple waiving of veteran point guard Delon Wright, who was acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, would give the team some space.

If the Knicks needed any position, it's a center, but the Los Angeles Lakers' trade for big man Mark Williams getting rescinded could have an impact on New York's plans.

The Lakers needed a center after trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic. Therefore, they set up another trade that landed them Williams from the Charlotte Hornets while sending Dalton Knecht the other way.

However, Williams failed his physical with the Lakers, which forced the trade to revert both him and Knecht, among other assets, back to their original locations.

This means that the Lakers will now be more likely to sign a center such as Daniel Theis or Mo Bamba on the buyout market.

As for the Knicks, they are hoping Mitchell Robinson will be healthy and good to go to fill that role for New York. However, if he doesn't emerge healthy before March 1, the Knicks will look to find some insurance on the buyout market, but the crop of centers New York could get may be smaller by the time the team realizes it needs someone now that the Lakers are likely to pick a big man up off the street.

The Knicks are back on the court on Tuesday night for their game on the road against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

