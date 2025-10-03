Mike Brown Using Past to Shape Knicks Offense
The New York Knicks are learning how to incorporate a new offensive system put in place by head coach Mike Brown.
Things will be different than how it worked with Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks will figure it out as training camp and the season move on. Brown brings 30 years of experience coaching seven different teams to the Knicks and takes bits and pieces from each of his stops to form what he's brewing for New York.
“I tried to put together some of the concepts that [the veteran Warriors] used, make it almost like just a system so that it’s easily teachable, in my opinion, and to where all the concepts fit and flow. And it’s out of two different looks. So I spent the six years doing that as an assistant coach while learning," Brown said via New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy.
Brown spent the past three seasons with the Sacramento Kings, where he worked with former Toronto Raptors head coach Jay Triano.
Triano, who hails from Canada, offered some of his expertise in building the offense, which he hopes to incorporate with the Knicks.
“So [Triano] added some cuts, and there were two main cuts that he added within the concepts of what we were doing. And I was like, ‘Wow, these cuts are interesting and they’re nice. We want to add these cuts," Brown said via Bondy.
“Jay being from Canada, he dubbed them Canada cuts. So we have two different types of cuts that are mainstage within the concepts that we do. And they’re Canada cuts because Jay added them to the offense ... I want them to be fierce and with a purpose.”
The idea the Knicks are brewing is to have a full-motion offense where all five players are moving at some point during the possession in order to create the best shot possible. This is different from what the Knicks worked before, where there is less of a two-man game.
This should force the Knicks to go all-out with effort on both ends of the floor, leaving there to be a need for substitutes throughout the game, which is the ultimate goal for New York this season.
