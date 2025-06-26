Knicks 2025 Free Agency Power Rankings
The New York Knicks are currently in the process of interviewing and searching for new names while potentially re-evaluating some of the entries they have within the organization — also, they're searching for a head coach.
With the NBA Finals in the books, the Knicks and their NBA brethren are allowed to negotiate with their own free agents as they prepare for an attempt to chase the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Knicks are in prime position to capitalize, having reached their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000 and carrying most of their primary men under contract. There are, however, plenty of New York names potentially on the move, as the Knicks have nine men due to either hit the market or return to Manhattan with new signatures.
Entering what's assumed to be an eventful NBA offseason, who's the most likely to return?
7. Precious Achiuwa
Reports from Steve Popper of Newsday and Stefan Bondy of the New York Post paint a dire picture of Achiuwa's metropolitan future, or potentially lack thereof. His return was always in question after the Knicks waited until late July to bring him back aboard and early injury woes denied him an opportunity to regenerate the momentum established upon his December 2023 arrival. It's possible that a change in management and the uncertainty surrounding Mitchell Robinson could allow the Knicks to circle back but it feels more likely he'll seek new opportunities elsewhere.
6. Cameron Payne
Payne was one of the first men off the Knicks' bench for a good part of the year and rose up as a hero in the postseason-opening win over Detroit. From there, however, Payne's playing time dwindled, as he played more than 10 minutes just once the rest of the way. While Payne would probably entertain a return to New York, the Knicks have young backcourt prospects (i.e. 2024 picks Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek) that they'd be better off developing from within. If Payne returns, it would likely be in a diminished role, especially if the Knicks hire an un-Thibodeau-like developer.
5. MarJon Beauchamp/Kevin McCullar Jr./Anton Watson
This hodgepodge of deep reserves is jumbled in the middle of the list as it'll be easy for the Knicks to retain any combo of this group on restricted free agent/two-way contracts. The most intriguing option is McCullar, a late 2024 draft pick who saw most of his freshman tour wiped out from a lingering college injury. He should be one of the more intriguing attractions of the Knicks' upcoming Summer League affairs, which get under way next month in Las Vegas.
4. Delon Wright
One of the more understated losers of the Thibodeau firing had to be the trade deadline arrival Wright, whose defensive prowess in the backcourt rendered him tailor-made to survive in the high demands of his systems. Had Thibodeau stuck around, Wright might've easily topped this list, especially considering the way he was trusted during the Knicks' high-profile final hours. At his age and experience, Wright should be relatively affordable to keep but the new coach may want to try fostering the Knicks' younger prospects instead.
3. Ariel Hukporti
The NBA's most recent Mr. Irrelevant was anything but, as Hukporti did fairly well for himself while filling in for Achiuwa and Robinson. His two-year standard deal includes an affordable option that the Knicks could either pick up or decline it and convert into a two-way deal that would allow him to foster his raw game in Westchester. Hukporti did more than a 58th overall pick is usually asked but competition may be on the way, as the Knicks could be welcoming in James Nnaji, an extra piece from the Towns deal. The uncertainty over the Robinson situation likely works in his favor, too.
2. Landry Shamet
By far the Knicks' most prominent unrestricted free agent, Shamet struggled in the early going but managed to build some late season momentum. Perhaps few benefitted from Thibodeau's late rotation expansion better than Shamet, who re-established his outside prowess in the latter stages of the conference finals against the Pacers. Over the last 10 games of the season, Shamet shot 49.3 percent with an extra point on the line, sixth-best in the NBA in that span and the seventh-best 10-game stretch any Knicks had this year (min. five attempts per game). If the new boss wants to make the Knicks' outside game a consistent threat, Shamet could find his way back to Manhattan.
1. P.J. Tucker
The relative cult following that Tucker has gained is truly fascinating, as his veteran wisdom proved to be valuable enough for the Knicks to tack on a two-year deal to his 10-days, albeit with next year on a $3.4 million club option. While that could be restructured, Tucker has vocally shut down the notion of retirement and he has built up a solid support system that could render him a necessity. Despite the countless changes to the game, there's some sort of value to having a de facto assistant coach in warmups and Tucker fulfilled the role brilliantly in Manhattan.
