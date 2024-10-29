Knicks Among NBA's Least Dramatic Teams
While the New York Knicks reside in the country's biggest media market, there isn't expected to be too much drama surrounding the team this season.
If you take the roster of players and strip it from the city and legendary franchise, the group has strong chemistry and should be one of the best teams in the NBA.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley projects for the Knicks to be No. 25 on his league's drama rankings.
"This projects to be a team that wins a ton of games with a core that's locked into place for years to come. If the Knicks fall short of expectations, then sure, this could become an emotional roller-coaster. But isn't that true of any win-now team? The Knicks have a few things to figure out: Towns' fit (particularly on defense), Mitchell Robinson's role (whenever he's finally healthy), perhaps Bridges' outside shot. But for now, at least, none of these loom as high-drama worries for one of the league's best rosters," Buckley writes.
The only teams expected to have less drama than the Knicks are the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics, all of whom are either one of the best teams in the league or coached by Gregg Popovich, who might be allergic to nonsense.
Another coach who doesn't tolerate drama is Tom Thibodeau, who will have his team focused with their eyes on the prize. The Knicks have also made it a point to focus on their development rather than listen to the outside noise, which is a good characteristic of any team that lives in New York City.
The Knicks are back in action tomorrow night when they will take their talents to South Beach to face off against the Miami Heat.
