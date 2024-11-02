All Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns Growing Within Knicks' System

The New York Knicks' recent star acquisition is getting better each and every game.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are beginning to figure things out after beating the Detroit Pistons 128-98 at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

The win put the Knicks at 3-2 on the young season and is another sign that the team is growing.

Among those responsible for the team's development are newcomers Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, who may have needed a few games to get acclimated.

Bridges, in particular, shared how he's seen Towns grow over the course of five contests.

“KAT, his improvement from Game 1 to now,” Bridges said via Newsday reporter Steve Popper. “Only been a couple games, but his improvement — because you know the big is in a lot of actions, so hearing him with the ball-screen coverage has made everybody and personally me just better on the ball because I know there’s a screen. You go back to the last game and growth and day by day, game by game. You see in the Miami game, having the same situation with Cleveland with at one point being up and then being down and how you’re going to react. And I think we came out and just went straight to it. Covering up for each other."

Towns' individual performances have been better, going from averaging 12.5 points per game in the team's two losses versus 28.7 points per game in the three wins.

It isn't just the fact that his scoring has been better. He's been doing the dirty work as well, and that has made quite an impact for the Knicks in their path towards improvement.

The Knicks will have the weekend off, but they will look to continue their win streak on their road trip when they take on the Houston Rockets in the Lone Star State on Monday at 8:45 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News