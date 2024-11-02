Karl-Anthony Towns Growing Within Knicks' System
The New York Knicks are beginning to figure things out after beating the Detroit Pistons 128-98 at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.
The win put the Knicks at 3-2 on the young season and is another sign that the team is growing.
Among those responsible for the team's development are newcomers Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, who may have needed a few games to get acclimated.
Bridges, in particular, shared how he's seen Towns grow over the course of five contests.
“KAT, his improvement from Game 1 to now,” Bridges said via Newsday reporter Steve Popper. “Only been a couple games, but his improvement — because you know the big is in a lot of actions, so hearing him with the ball-screen coverage has made everybody and personally me just better on the ball because I know there’s a screen. You go back to the last game and growth and day by day, game by game. You see in the Miami game, having the same situation with Cleveland with at one point being up and then being down and how you’re going to react. And I think we came out and just went straight to it. Covering up for each other."
Towns' individual performances have been better, going from averaging 12.5 points per game in the team's two losses versus 28.7 points per game in the three wins.
It isn't just the fact that his scoring has been better. He's been doing the dirty work as well, and that has made quite an impact for the Knicks in their path towards improvement.
The Knicks will have the weekend off, but they will look to continue their win streak on their road trip when they take on the Houston Rockets in the Lone Star State on Monday at 8:45 p.m. ET.
