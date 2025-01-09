All Knicks

‘Knicks Basketball’ is Back After Much-Needed Win

The New York Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak to beat the Toronto Raptors.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) looks to pass the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) looks to pass the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are no longer in the loss column after a 112-98 win against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

The victory snapped a season-long three-game losing streak for the Knicks, who returned to their ways as they returned to playing their brand of basketball.

“I thought we did a good job of executing. I’ve talked a lot to y’all about Knicks basketball," Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns said h/t Posting and Toasting.

“I think for us we’re at our best when we’re getting turnovers and converting them into points. So I thought we did a great job of doing that.

“We got some big rebounds, pushed the pace.”

The Knicks came into the game with a different level of focus compared to previous ones, and that significantly helped them en route to a win.

“We just came out with energy, with focus, attention to detail," Knicks forward Josh Hart said. "They came out with physicality early. I felt like we matched that. It was a good game and continue to build what we’re trying to build.”

Hart's sentiments were echoed by his captain Jalen Brunson.

“We were focused," Brunson said. "We were determined to bounce back from the way we did. And we know that it’s unacceptable and we hold each other accountable when it comes to that. Just happy with the way we responded and we just have to build off that.”

The Knicks now have to be able to keep that focus as they continue to navigate this long stretch of games at home where they can continue to distance themselves from the rest of the teams in the hunt in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Knicks return to the court tomorrow night as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News