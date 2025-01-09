‘Knicks Basketball’ is Back After Much-Needed Win
The New York Knicks are no longer in the loss column after a 112-98 win against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
The victory snapped a season-long three-game losing streak for the Knicks, who returned to their ways as they returned to playing their brand of basketball.
“I thought we did a good job of executing. I’ve talked a lot to y’all about Knicks basketball," Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns said h/t Posting and Toasting.
“I think for us we’re at our best when we’re getting turnovers and converting them into points. So I thought we did a great job of doing that.
“We got some big rebounds, pushed the pace.”
The Knicks came into the game with a different level of focus compared to previous ones, and that significantly helped them en route to a win.
“We just came out with energy, with focus, attention to detail," Knicks forward Josh Hart said. "They came out with physicality early. I felt like we matched that. It was a good game and continue to build what we’re trying to build.”
Hart's sentiments were echoed by his captain Jalen Brunson.
“We were focused," Brunson said. "We were determined to bounce back from the way we did. And we know that it’s unacceptable and we hold each other accountable when it comes to that. Just happy with the way we responded and we just have to build off that.”
The Knicks now have to be able to keep that focus as they continue to navigate this long stretch of games at home where they can continue to distance themselves from the rest of the teams in the hunt in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Knicks return to the court tomorrow night as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!