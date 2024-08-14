All Knicks

Knicks Biggest Strength Revealed

The New York Knicks aren't perfect, but they do excel in one particular area.

Jan 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) and forward OG Anunoby (8) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are forming one of the league's best rosters and they have an elite group specifically at the wings with Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart among others.

It's arguable that the Knicks have the best batch of wings in the NBA when it comes to two-way success.

"Their greatest strength is their wing depth, especially at the defensive end. Anunoby, Bridges, Hart and DiVincenzo all are automatic starters for most teams, and then you still have McBride able to play some minutes as a legit rotation player at the two," The Athletic insider John Hollinger said. "I realize some of those Anunoby minutes likely will come at the four, but finding genuinely good wing players as opposed to just guys you ask to hang out in the corner, is arguably the biggest roster-building challenge for an NBA team. Via three trades and the use of the midlevel exception, the Knicks have aced this test."

In order to become a championship contender, each team needs a top 10 defense or so, and the Knicks will certainly get to that point with this group. Guided by Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks will build their identity on the defensive side of the ball, and that will set the tone for the entire season.

The most unique part about that group of four is that you can play any combination of them together. There likely won't be too many lineups where all four of them are out on the floor because that will leave at least one of point guard Jalen Brunson, power forward Julius Randle and center Mitchell Robinson on the bench, but there will be minutes to be had with those four all on the floor next to one another.

If the Knicks can build some common lineups with that group together as the base, New York should be one of the better teams in the league for the upcoming season.

