All Knicks

Knicks Buyout Candidate Signs European Contract

The New York Knicks could have had one of the top players on the buyout market, but he has a new home.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis (10) rebounds the ball during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Jan 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis (10) rebounds the ball during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks may be looking for a center on the buyout market, but one of the top big men is looking to sign overseas.

According to Eurohoopsnet, Monaco is close to signing a contract with eight-year NBA veteran Daniel Theis.

Theis, 32, last played for the New Orleans Pelicans, but he was dealt just before the trade deadline to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who subsequently waived him, making him a free agent.

Theis is expected to be one of the more popular names on the buyout market, especially for teams like the Knicks in need of another center, but it appears he is heading back to the continent he calls home.

The Knicks are relying on Mitchell Robinson to be ready within the next few weeks, but that doesn't mean New York can't add a player at that position just in case he re-injures himself or is unable to go at that time. Theis would have been a strong fit for the Knicks, but it appears that the two sides aren't on the same page at the right time.

Now, the Knicks will roll with who they have for the time being as the regular season continues.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News