Knicks Buyout Candidate Signs European Contract
The New York Knicks may be looking for a center on the buyout market, but one of the top big men is looking to sign overseas.
According to Eurohoopsnet, Monaco is close to signing a contract with eight-year NBA veteran Daniel Theis.
Theis, 32, last played for the New Orleans Pelicans, but he was dealt just before the trade deadline to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who subsequently waived him, making him a free agent.
Theis is expected to be one of the more popular names on the buyout market, especially for teams like the Knicks in need of another center, but it appears he is heading back to the continent he calls home.
The Knicks are relying on Mitchell Robinson to be ready within the next few weeks, but that doesn't mean New York can't add a player at that position just in case he re-injures himself or is unable to go at that time. Theis would have been a strong fit for the Knicks, but it appears that the two sides aren't on the same page at the right time.
Now, the Knicks will roll with who they have for the time being as the regular season continues.
