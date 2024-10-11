All Knicks

Knicks PG Excited for Reunion With Former Suns

The New York Knicks have three players who played together with the Phoenix Suns.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 22, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) celebrates a basket with Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
While Mikal Bridges is reuniting with his former Villanova teammates with the New York Knicks, he is also getting back together with two of his former Phoenix Suns brothers.

Bridges is once again teammates with Landry Shamet and Cam Payne, who he played with in Phoenix from 2021-23. Bridges made it to the NBA Finals with Payne as a teammate, and the Knicks brought in all three this offseason in hopes of recreating some of the magic they had in The Valley.

Payne spoke after the Knicks' 117-94 win against the Washington Wizards about the excitement that comes with playing with Bridges and Shamet again, but also the goals in acclimating with his other new teammates.

"It was cool man, it's always fun to be out there with guys that you know," Payne said via SNY. "Obviously this training camp is about getting to know the other guys, see where they like the ball at, see where they like to shoot at."

The Knicks have pockets of players that have played with one another before, but this season they have to get all of these small puzzle pieces that have been pieced together in the past in order to build this current team.

There is a lot of potential with the team considering the fact that groups of players have experienced success together before, but that doesn't hold a lot of weight in the grand scheme of things if the team cannot figure out how to piece things together with the current roster.

Maybe it gives the Knicks somewhat of an advantage or head start, but there is still a lot of work that has to be done if the team wants to all get on the same page going into the regular season.

