Knicks Could Add Former Lottery Pick
The New York Knicks have an open roster spot that they can use to sign someone who was recently bought out by their previous team.
There are a number of candidates that make sense for the Knicks, but none may fit better than former Chicago Bulls guard Chris Duarte.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III listed Duarte as a potential player that the Knicks could sign.
"The 2021 lottery pick has seen his career decline since a promising rookie year. Most recently, Duarte appeared in just 17 games this season with the Chicago Bulls before being waived. He played only 74 total minutes," Edwards writes.
"Duarte is another big wing who, when at his best, can shoot the ball from deep at a league-average clip. He just hasn’t shown enough development elsewhere to be worth investing in.
"Duarte would be fine as a bench-filler who might be inspired by a new opportunity to get his NBA career starter."
Duarte, 27, was the No. 13 overall pick by the Indiana Pacers during the 2021 NBA Draft. He came into the league after four years of collegiate basketball, including two with top program Oregon. That gave him a head start coming into the league, where he was seen as an instant contributor.
However, once younger talent started funneling in, it became harder for Duarte to see the floor and stick with a team.
The Pacers traded him just two seasons after using their first-round pick on him. He joined the Sacramento Kings, where he appeared in 59 games mainly in garbage time, averaging 3.9 points per game.
Then, he was traded once more by the Kings to the Bulls as part of the DeMar DeRozan deal.
While he didn't fit in with the Bulls, Duarte can fill a depth role with the Knicks, one that will likely see him ride the bench for most of the season. However, his experience could come in handy if the Knicks are in a pinch.
