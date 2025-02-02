Knicks Could Help Lakers After Anthony Davis Trade
The New York Knicks and the rest of the NBA are plotting their next move after the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks shocked the league by swapping Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic overnight.
With less than a week until the NBA Trade Deadline, there's reason to believe that these teams aren't done, and this deal proves that they are open for business, and every team should follow suit.
While the Lakers look like big winners after acquiring Doncic, they lose Davis, who has arguably been one of the best big men in the game this season. They are set to lose a lot of rim protection, which means they should be in the center market over the course of the next few days.
One of the players that could make sense for them to acquire is Knicks center Jericho Sims, who has been supposedly hoping for a new opportunity for more minutes.
Sims, 26, wouldn't necessarily start for the Lakers if he was traded there. That role will likely go to Jaxson Hayes, who has filled in for Davis in the starting lineup in each of the past two games while he has been sidelined with an abdominal strain.
Either way, the Lakers need some help in the frontcourt if they are going to be competitive this season, and even though the Knicks are also in need of acquiring a big man, this is a potential deal worth seeking out for both Los Angeles and New York.
The Knicks are back in action tomorrow night as they take on Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on MSG or stream it on NBA Leagues Pass outside of New York.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!