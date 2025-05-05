Knicks Dead Last in Playoff Power Rankings?
The New York Knicks are in the second round of the NBA Playoffs for a third year in a row as they take on the defending champion Boston Celtics.
The Knicks advanced to the second round after a six-game series with the Detroit Pistons, but the team didn't look dominant at all.
That's why NBA.com writer John Schuhmann has the Knicks at No. 8 out of 8 in his playoff power rankings.
"Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns hit a bunch of big shots as the Knicks survived a tight series against the Pistons. The only one of the six games that wasn’t within three points in the last three minutes was the one (Game 1) in which the Knicks trailed by eight points with less than 10 minutes left before going on a 21-0 run," Schuhmann wrote.
"To make up for their defensive issues, Brunson and Towns will need to be lights out on offense. Perhaps that means putting Towns in the post against smaller defenders on Monday."
The Knicks could have very easily lost their series against the Pistons, which is why the team ranks last among all of the squads remaining.
Meanwhile, the Celtics come in at No. 2 after taking care of the Orlando Magic in the first round and getting a favorable matchup against the Knicks, whom they beat four times in the regular season.
"The Celtics had a brief stumble in the first round, losing an ugly Game 3 in Orlando. But they’re in the conference semifinals for the seventh time in the last eight postseasons, and they’re facing a team they’ve dominated over the last two," Schuhmann wrote.
"The Celtics have won eight of their last nine games against the Knicks, with the offensive numbers (130.2 points scored per 100 possessions over the four games) this year being ridiculous. The spotlight on Monday could be on their ability to defend Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns without sending help. Boston’s injury report for Game 1 is clear, so we can expect Holiday to make his return and spend some time defending both of the Knicks’ stars."
It won't be an easy task for the Knicks, but they will give a big effort to try and reach their first Conference Finals in 25 years.
