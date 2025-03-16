Knicks, Pistons Could Make Big Man Trade
The New York Knicks may still be looking for ways to improve their big man rotation after the season, especially if they fall short at some point during the playoffs.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus listed Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart as a trade target for the Knicks this offseason.
"The Knicks have the third-best roster in the Eastern Conference and are on par with anyone in the West outside of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Karl-Anthony Towns acquisition shifted the team from a grind-it-out defensive unit built around Jalen Brunson to more of an offense-based approach (but it's a Tom Thibodeau team; they're still going to grind out games)," Pincus writes.
"New York has little flexibility and few trade pieces. Robinson has a movable contract ($13 million for 2025-26), but when he is healthy, he provides a vital defensive counterpoint to Towns. A smaller trade could send out the younger big (Hukporti) for an inexpensive role player.
"New York can also send a Washington Wizards first-round pick, but it's heavily protected. ... The Detroit Pistons may not want to move Stewart, but he'd provide a level of physical toughness that should appeal to Thibodeau."
If Stewart is available, the Knicks should absolutely be willing to make a call. He would be available if the Pistons wanted to move his salary to bring in a potential star like Kevin Durant or Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns, and Detroit is in position to make a move of that caliber.
Stewart fits New York's DNA to a tee, and the Knicks could improve tremendously in a number of areas if they found a way to acquire him from the Pistons this offseason.
In the meantime, the Knicks are traveling back home after a five-game road trip to face the Miami Heat in their next contest.
