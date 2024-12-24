All Knicks

Knicks Face Tall Task in Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama leads the San Antonio Spurs to face the New York Knicks.

Dec 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are getting ready for their Christmas Day matchup as they take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden.

Wembanyama took the league by storm after being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft, and he went on to take home Rookie of the Year honors.

Now, Wembanyama is under the Christmas spotlight, and he is ready to show the world what he's got.

"He can do everything," Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson said via ESPN writer Michael C. Wright. "So, when you have that many options on the menu, to think you're going to pick the right one every time is tough. He's a young player that's learning how to use all the weapons that he has. There's obviously tremendous belief and great support for him as he learns when and where to utilize all those weapons."

So far this season, Wembanyama is averaging 24.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, setting himself up to be named to his first All-Star team in February.

In his last six games, Wembanyama has scored at least 20 points, and in the Spurs' win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the second-year Frenchman had 30 points and 10 blocks for a double-double, which is something not even Wilt Chamberlain was able to do in his career.

Wembanyama poses a massive challenge for the Knicks, especially when it comes to protecting the rim, so New York will have to find a way to neutralize that threat. If the Knicks can do that, their chances of winning will increase.

The Spurs and Knicks are scheduled to tip off at 12 noon ET to start the NBA Christmas Day slate.

