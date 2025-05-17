Knicks to Play Pacers in Eastern Conference Finals
The New York Knicks are in the Eastern Conference Finals after beating the defending champion Boston Celtics in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks have officially gotten over the hump that has ended their season in each of the past two years, and they are set to face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
In an ironic twist of fate, the Pacers were the Knicks' opponent the last time New York was in the Conference Finals in 2000.
Indiana won the first two games at home while New York answered by evening the series 2-2 with a pair of wins at Madison Square Garden. The Pacers took control of the series again in Game 5 and closed out with a win at MSG in Game 6 to advance to the NBA Finals, where they would eventually lose to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and the Los Angeles Lakers.
That year marked the last time the Pacers made the NBA Finals. The Knicks are looking for their first Finals visit since 1999, where they made a historic run as an 8-seed, but lost to Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs.
Now, one of the two rivals will end their long 25+ year drought as they meet in the Eastern Conference Finals again.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!