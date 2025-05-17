All Knicks

Knicks to Play Pacers in Eastern Conference Finals

The New York Knicks are in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, and they will draw the same opponent.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns shoots the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns shoots the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are in the Eastern Conference Finals after beating the defending champion Boston Celtics in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks have officially gotten over the hump that has ended their season in each of the past two years, and they are set to face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In an ironic twist of fate, the Pacers were the Knicks' opponent the last time New York was in the Conference Finals in 2000.

Indiana won the first two games at home while New York answered by evening the series 2-2 with a pair of wins at Madison Square Garden. The Pacers took control of the series again in Game 5 and closed out with a win at MSG in Game 6 to advance to the NBA Finals, where they would eventually lose to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and the Los Angeles Lakers.

That year marked the last time the Pacers made the NBA Finals. The Knicks are looking for their first Finals visit since 1999, where they made a historic run as an 8-seed, but lost to Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs.

Now, one of the two rivals will end their long 25+ year drought as they meet in the Eastern Conference Finals again.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News