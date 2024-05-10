Knicks' Josh Hart Responds to Jimmy Butler Attack
Handling verbal heat from Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler proved to be no issue for New York Knicks star Josh Hart.
Hart was at the center of a desperate attempt at controversy-creation by Butler, who claimed that both the Knicks and top-seeded Boston Celtics would "be home" if he was able to partake in the ongoing NBA postseason. Butler was particularly peeved when the idea of Hart covering him was brought up, facetiously responding "the f*** that mean to me?"
Hart has been a little busy considering the fact that the Knicks are one of eight teams still playing for the Larry O'Brien Trophy but got a chance to respond to Butler's barbs on his "Roommates Show" podcast co-hosted by teammate Jalen Brunson. A fan query on social media asked Hart to explain an Instagram post depicting an image of a perplexed 50 Cent, complete with the rapper pointing at himself as if to ask "who, me?" Brunson correctly identified the picture as Hart's non-verbal retort to Butler saying Hart "was a**, basically."
While show guest and Knicks legend John Starks seemed humorously shocked, Hart was more indifferent.
"I don't know why he said me," Hart cooly declared. "I ain't said nothing. That's why I put (the 50 Cent meme). Why are you saying anything about me?"
Entrepreneur and fellow co-host Matt Hillman couldn't help but note the irony of Butler claiming he'd send Hart home "while he was home," much to the amusement of Starks, who was "damn sure" that Butler wouldn't want to face the Knicks this time around. Miami ousted New York in six games during last year's conference semifinals but fell to eighth place on the conference leaderboard this season.
Butler did not play in the South Beach postseason cameo after enduring an injury in the Play-In Tournament loss to Philadelphia which denied the Heat a rematch with the Knicks, who took two of three regular season meetings this year. The Heat got into the playoffs with a win over No. 9 Chicago but fell to top-ranked Boston in five games sans Butler.
Hart was further confused by Butler going after him considering that the two would not be matched up against each other in a hypothetical postseason rematch between the Knicks and Heat. Such responsibilities, Hart said, would instead go to OG Anunoby (To be fair, it was an interviewer from LL Cool J's radio network Rock the Bells that invoked Hart's name first).
"Why are you saying me? That's not even my matchup," Hart said. "That would've been OG. I don't know why he said my name."
Hart's has bigger and better things to focus on in the meantime: the Knicks are back in action on Friday night, seeking a 3-0 series lead over the Indiana Pacers in the current conference semifinal (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).
