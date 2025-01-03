Knicks Star May Need Position Change
The New York Knicks are expected to have center Mitchell Robinson back on the floor in the coming weeks, and that could change things when it comes to the rotation.
Karl-Anthony Towns has been the team's starting center for roughly the entire season, but he may find some time splitting at center with Robinson in the frontcourt, moving him to the power forward spot.
"Towns at the four isn’t quite as dominant an offensive force, but it’s hard not to dream of the havoc a shotblocking big man, OG Anunoby, and Miles Bridges could wreak on offenses at all three levels," HoopsHype contributor Mike Shearer writes.
"Towns at power forward may not be ideal for him, but the playoffs are often about maximizing versatility, not showcasing strengths. There will be matchups when a double-big lineup makes sense, and the Knicks need to find a way to practice this alignment before it matters."
Towns played power forward next to Rudy Gobert with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the past two seasons, so the position isn't completely foreign. However, he has had so much success at center and moving to the power forward spot next to Robinson will require some adjustments.
Putting Towns next to Robinson will help for some potential postseason lineups when the Knicks play a team that has a lot of size like the Orlando Magic or Cleveland Cavaliers.
That frontcourt combination could unlock an even better lineup for the Knicks than they have seen so far, so they would be in the right mindset to at least try it in order to find out what is best for them.
Robinson isn't expected to be back until the end of the month and these lineups won't get too much time on the floor together, but the Knicks have to exhaust all of their resources during the regular season.
