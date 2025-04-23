Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony Praises Pistons Star
New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony has a bit of a question amidst the ongoing series with the Detroit Pistons: how 'bout that cowboy?
The ongoing conference quarterfinal between the Knicks and Detroit Pistons has offered a prime breakout opportunity for former Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham. The face of the Pistons' return to glory, Cunningham guided the Motor City to a series-equalizing victory in Game 2 of the best-of-seven set on Monday, earning a 33-point, 12-rebound double-double in the 100-94 final.
It was enough to impress Anthony, who was seated in Madison Square Garden's most prominent areas for Monday's heartbreaker. The newly-minted Hall-of-Famer expressed a desire to work with Cunningham on prelude to the next episode of his web series "7PM in Brooklyn."
"I've always said I wanted to work with Cade," Anthony said. "I would love to work with him. Even seeing him [on Monday] ... he got everything. You get one to two things, good riddance. He's a 6-6 point guard ... I've seen him starting to get down there in the post ... If he gets a couple one-two out of that post ... if you get a spin, fade, bump, learn how to patient down there, man, shorty is tough, I'll give him that."
Cunningham's efforts in Detroit's return to prominence have been recognized with his first All-Star nod and a nomination for the NBA's Most Improved Player title. The series against the Knicks affords him an opportunity to officially introduce himself to the broader basketball public and he fully took advantage of that opportunity in Game 2.
One of the major highlights emerging from Game 2 was a Cunningham dunk in the third quarter, one he completed by pointing at Anthony as he was being interviewed by Alan Hahn of MSG Network. That and more was enough to convince Anthony that the Knicks are in for a battle, labeling the notion that Detroit will be done in by its lack of playoff experience "over."
"I'm here for the Knicks but I'm here to come see you put in work, I want to see what you've got to do. This is a very important series for you," Anthony said. "He just fits so seamlessly into what Detroit has going on. They built that team the right way, the right pieces. They've got physicality, athleticism, shooters ... and they got Cade, who can lead now. That's scary."
