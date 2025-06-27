Knicks Rookie Will Play Summer League
The New York Knicks made just one selection in the 2025 NBA Draft with the No. 51 overall pick.
The team selected French wing Mohamed Diawara, who played this past season for Cholet Basket, which competes at the highest level of competition in France.
Diawara has his eyes on the NBA, and he is expected to debut for the Knicks at the Las Vegas Summer League next month.
"Mohamed Diawara will play at Summer League with the Knicks - contract details TBD," SNY insider Ian Begley tweeted.
Diawara, 20, will be with the Knicks in Las Vegas, but whether or not he heads to New York is a different story. There's a possibility that he joins the team in New York, signs a two-way contract for the G League's Westchester Knicks or remains in France for a year or two as he develops into an NBA-ready player.
The Knicks will likely see how he performs in Vegas to determine what path they will take, but it's apparent that the team likes something from Diawara.
CBS Sports analyst Kyle Boone doesn't feel the same way, naming Diawara as a potential undrafted free agent.
"This is an interesting pick -- but it is not one I'd have made here at No. 51. Diawara was the No. 81 player on my Big Board and someone I'd have considered targeting as an undrafted free agent. He has some good physical tools but his potential largely has not converted to production in the LNB in France," Boone wrote.
Diawara could be joined in Las Vegas by some of the Knicks' soon-to-be second-year players. New York selected four rookies in last year's draft, and any of Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Ariel Hukporti make sense for the Knicks going into Summer League.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!