Knicks G League Center Steals Show at All-Star Weekend
Granted an opportunity to impress at professional basketball's most prevalent, popular convention, Westchester Knicks center Moses Brown seized his moment and then some.
Prior to the main event at Chase Center, NBA All-Star Weekend let the G League's finest showcase their talents at Moscone Center on Sunday. Brown, representing the New York Knicks' affiliate from White Plains, led Team Swish Cultures with 12 points, four rebounds, and two steals en route to a 35-34 victory in the opening round of action.
Like its NBA counterpart, the G League's Up Next Game engaged in a four-team tournament showdown that featured teams assembled by basketball content creators and influencers. Team Swish Cultures topped Team StrictlyBBall in round one before falling to Team Braxton in the championship finale. Braxton bested Team EarnYourLeisure 36-32 thanks to six three-pointers, half of them from the arms of A.J. Lawson (Raptors 905).
The New York City native brilliantly bookended his effort in the opening act, scoring eight tallies of an opening 15-6 run. StrictlyBBall fought back thanks in part to a game-best 14-point effort from Maozinha Pereira (Memphis) but Brown closed things out with a driving and-one, its foul shot rendered unnecessary thanks to hitting the target score of 35.
In the title match, Brown pulled six of Swish Culture's seven rebounds and also scored eight points on five attempts camped out under the basketbal. That, however, wasn't enough to overcome 13 points from MVP Kevon Harris (College Park), an Atlanta prospect that guided Braxton to a 30-26 win.
Thus continues a brilliant G League campaign for Brown, an Archbishop Molloy alum averaging 15.9 points and 14.3 rebounds in White Plains.
Brown, who has 159 games of NBA experience to his name, played under Westchester head coach DeSagana Diop, who faced off against his right-hand man Devan Blair in the opening round. The triumvirate has guided White Plains to its second consecutive in-season championship earlier this year and Westchester currently places fifth on the Eastern Conference leaderboard.
Brown returns to action with Westchester (12-8) on Thursday when the G League Knicks host the Delaware Blue Coats at Westchester County Center (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+).
