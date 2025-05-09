Knicks Moving Up in Playoff Power Rankings
The New York Knicks are halfway towards a series win against the Boston Celtics, shedding that underdog status that they held walking into the Game 1 matchup at TD Garden.
That label no longer applies to the Knicks, a team that needs two wins in the next five games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years.
The Knicks pulling off wins in the first two games of the series helped move them up four spots in Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey's power rankings from No. 6 to 2.
"A pair of 20-plus-point comebacks in Boston have Brunson and the Knicks surging toward their first conference finals appearance since 2000," Bailey wrote.
"And while is still feels too early to completely bury the Celtics, it's clear that New York's combination of length on the wings (with Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby), size inside (with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson) and general grit (thanks in large part to Josh Hart) are bothering the typically unbotherable Boston offense."
"All of that backing up Brunson, who's averaging 29.4 points, 7.6 assists and 2.8 threes in the postseason, makes the Knicks feel like a near-lock to win two out of the next five potential games."
The only team higher than the Knicks is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 by 43 points despite dropping Game 1 in a stunning upset.
The Celtics sit at No. 4 after the Knicks bumped them from the No. 2 spot while the Indiana Pacers are wedged in between them at No. 3.
The Knicks are in a great position, but they still have a long way to go if they want to clinch the series.
