Knicks NBA Cup Knockout Round: Road to Las Vegas
The New York Knicks are set to compete in the NBA Cup's knockout round, starting Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Knicks went 4-0 in group play to win East Group A, and as a result will take on the Atlanta Hawks, who won East Group C.
The Hawks already defeated the Knicks once this season on Nov. 6, winning 121-116. Atlanta is currently seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 13-12 record, having won six of 12 games on the road.
The Hawks are a perplexing story this season, The team ranks 20th in offensive rating and 19th in defensive rating, yet averages 117.1 points per game. They aren't necessarily efficient, but take a high number of shots, which the Knicks will have to combat with defense.
If the Knicks were to win their quarterfinals matchup, they'd move on to play the winner of the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks. New York has defeated both of these teams this season, but the matchup could be tougher this time around.
The semifinal game is to be played at a neutral site in Las Vegas, which evens things out a little more. Orlando was crushed by New York on Dec. 3, and with forward Franz Wagner out indefinitely with a torn oblique, the Knicks could be pulling for the Magic to upset the Bucks.
Milwaukee has had a resurgence since starting the season 4-9. The Bucks have won eight of their last 10 games, and are back in the top 10 in offensive rating. Khris Middleton's return from injury poses a major threat for the Knicks.
The favorite to come out of the West's side of the bracket is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have the best record in the Western Conference and the best odds to win in Las Vegas at +280, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Following them are the Houston Rockets (+700), Dallas Mavericks (+750), and Golden State Warriors (+850).
If the Knicks make it to the final, they'll face a tough team no matter who it is. While the teams coming out of the East vary in record, all four West teams are top five in the conference.
