Knicks Slammed for Nets Trade

Mikal Bridges was traded to the New York Knicks for five future first-round picks.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 10, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) addresses the fans before the team's final home game against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks shocked the basketball world a month ago by trading a king's ransom for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets.

In the deal, the Knicks got Bridges, Keita Bates-Diop and a future second-round pick for Bojan Bogdanovic, Shake Milton, Mamadi Diakite (who was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies for Ziaire Williams), four unprotected future first-round picks, a top-four protected first-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks, a first-round unprotected pick swap and a future second-round pick.

Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes that the Knicks gave too much for Bridges in the trade.

"From a value standpoint, Bridges is simply never going to be worth this," Swartz writes. "His averages are going to look more like his days with the Phoenix Suns (14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals during his last full season with the team) and New York didn't need another two-way threat on the wing with Josh Hart and OG Anunoby already coming back. This was an A+++ trade for a team like the Nets, who knew Bridges was more valuable to the Knicks than any other franchise. It's also an A+ for New York in terms of fit given his connection to the players on the roster, yet could easily be a D in terms of value."

The Knicks may have given up a lot for Bridges, but it's clear where their priorities lie. They want to go all-in and try to win now, so the future first-round picks are not important to them. Could the Knicks have gotten away with holding back one or two of those draft picks? Sure. But if that was the reason the deal didn't go through, the Knicks likely would have regretted it.

Brooklyn will value those picks much more than New York will, but the Knicks shouldn't look at this deal as a failure because of how much they gave up for Bridges.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

